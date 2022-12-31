Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

