Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,863 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 116.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 281.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

