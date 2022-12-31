Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

