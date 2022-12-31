TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 115,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,646,536 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $8.46.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

