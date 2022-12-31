The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The China Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
CHN stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
