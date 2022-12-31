The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The China Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

CHN stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

About The China Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 69.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The China Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.