The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 190.9% in December

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

