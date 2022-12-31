The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

