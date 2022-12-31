Tobias Lutke Purchases 11,332 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $259.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

