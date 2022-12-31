Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Acquires 3,900 Shares

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.