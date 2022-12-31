Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Acquires 3,900 Shares

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
