Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 5% Higher

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 3,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,632,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCSA. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

