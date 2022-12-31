Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,895.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

