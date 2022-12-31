VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

