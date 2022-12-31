Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,810,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

