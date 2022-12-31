Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. 10,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,810,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 293,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 196,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

