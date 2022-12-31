Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,631 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

