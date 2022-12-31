Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 4.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 17,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,201,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

