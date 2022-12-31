Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $132,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

