West Branch Capital LLC Buys 4,843 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

