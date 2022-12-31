Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

XPOF opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

