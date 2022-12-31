Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $14,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $5,469,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 394,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

