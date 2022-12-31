Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,764 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

