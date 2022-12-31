ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.
Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
