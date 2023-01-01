10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.52. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 721 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

