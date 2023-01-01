2,039 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

