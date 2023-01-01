219 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,317.49 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.53.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

