2,391 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

