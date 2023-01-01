360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.72. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 1,163 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

