4,510 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

