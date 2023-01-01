5,082 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

