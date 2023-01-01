5,617 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,169,045. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $165.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

