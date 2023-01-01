626 Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 88.3% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

