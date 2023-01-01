8,607 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
