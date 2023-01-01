89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 7,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,251,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

