AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $27.32 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

