Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. Barclays downgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €27.40 ($29.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accor from €28.50 ($30.32) to €30.50 ($32.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Accor Trading Down 1.0 %

ACCYY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

