Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 25,495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

