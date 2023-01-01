Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

