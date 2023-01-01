Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $21.66.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
