Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

