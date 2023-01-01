Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

AAP opened at $147.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.