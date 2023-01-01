Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

AGLE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

