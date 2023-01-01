Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 753,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Afya Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.02.
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
