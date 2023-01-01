Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,659,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.