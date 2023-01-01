Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,156,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 17,896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,078.4 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Air China has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

