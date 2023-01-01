Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 248,400 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.69 on Friday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

