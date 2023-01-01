Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

