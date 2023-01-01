Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

ALB opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.