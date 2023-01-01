Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.45. Alector shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Alector Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $763.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alector by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

