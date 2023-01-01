Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
AGNPF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.