Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

AGNPF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

