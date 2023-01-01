Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.