AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.10.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,838,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

